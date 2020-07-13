Top 5 Hollywood news today: Hollywood actress Kelly Preston dies, investigators give update on Naya Rivera case

Hollywood actress Kelly Preston died on Sunday after a prolonged battle with breast cancer. Meanwhile, search for Naya Rivera continued with investigators revealing that there were no evidence that would indicate that the actress made it to shore.



Here are the top stories of the day.



John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer



John Travolta confirmed the news in an Instagram post. He wrote, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-John-Travoltas-wife-Kelly-Preston-dies-of-breast-cancer-312913

No evidence that Naya Rivera made it to land: Sherrif department on actor's search operation



Days after 'Glee' actor Naya Rivera went missing, post a boating session with son at California's Lake Piru, the Ventura County Sheriff Department said that the there is no evidence yet that the actor had made to the land.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-No-evidence-that-Naya-Rivera-made-it-to-land-Sherrif-department-on-actors-search-operation-312892

Great White rock band apologise for outdoor concert amid surge in COVID-19 cases



North Dakota in the US just had a lot of fun with rock band Great White performing at an outdoor concert in Dickinson but was it? The band has now apologised after the concert for not adhering to social distancing guidelines and performing in front of fans that were not seen wearing masks.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/great-white-rock-band-apologise-for-outdoor-concert-amid-surge-in-covid-19-cases-312909

'Jurassic World: Dominion' resumes filming in UK, denies rumour of halt due to Covid-19

In a statement released to media, spokesperson of Universal studio said,'' Any reports indicating that 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has halted production are categorically untrue. The production is in its fifth day of shooting today, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/jurassic-world-dominion-resumes-filming-in-uk-denies-rumour-of-halt-due-to-covid-19-313006

Pregnant Youtube star Nicole Thea dead; cause of death unknown



Popular Youtuber Nicole Thea, who was known for her pregnancy videos, is dead. She was 24 and pregnant. The cause of her death is unclear so far. Nicole's mother shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. "To all Nicole's friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/nicole-thea-pregnant-youtube-star-deadcause-of-death-unknown-312975