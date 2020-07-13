Pregnant Youtube star Nicole Thea dead; cause of death unknown

Popular Youtuber Nicole Thea, who was known for her pregnancy videos, is dead. She was 24 and pregnant. The cause of her death is unclear so far.



Nicole's mother shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. "To all Nicole's friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning."



"As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," her mother also wrote.



Apart from being a YouTuber, Thea was also a professional dancer and had her own line of jewelry and eyelashes called the Thea Collection.



A few videos that Thea had shot before her death will be posted in the coming days, her family announced.



Her partner, street dancer Global Boga, decided to keep the videos scheduled as planned and a behind-the-scenes video of a recent shoot was posted on Sunday itself.