'Jurassic World: Dominion' resumes filming in UK, denies rumour of halt due to Covid-19

'Jurassic World: Dominion' has officially started shooting in the UK with the studio denying a media report of a production halt due to positive COVID cases in the team.



In a statement released to media, spokesperson of Universal studio said,'' Any reports indicating that 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has halted production are categorically untrue. The production is in its fifth day of shooting today, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project."

''Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home,'' the statement further said.

By adding further, ''We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn't our main concern now: it's safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we're confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.''

'Jurassic World: Dominion', is the third installment in the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy. Production was halted in the UK in March due to the pandemic. The film stars actor Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard along with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, and BD Wong.



The movie is being directed by Colin Trevorrow and originally entered in production in late February this year.