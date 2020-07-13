John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer

In a sad news update, John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston is no more.

The 57-year-old died of breast cancer.

John Travolta confirmed the news in an Instagram post. He wrote, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He added, “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Kelly Preston was an actress and a former model. Kelly and John had been married for 29 years. They are parents to two children, Ella, 20 and Benjamin, nine.

A spokesman for the family told People: “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”