No evidence that Naya Rivera made it to land: Sherrif department on actor's search operation

Days after 'Glee' actor Naya Rivera went missing, post a boating session with son at California's Lake Piru, the Ventura County Sheriff Department said that the there is no evidence yet that the actor had made to the land.



According to the news agency, the Sheriff Department said that the authorities do not want the actor's relatives and fans to begin the search operation by themselves.



"It's going to be oppressively hot. It's very steep, very rugged. They're well-intentioned, they want to help," said Ventura County Sheriff Captain Eric Buschow.

"We have people who have been doing this for years and years. We have search and rescue operations that take place all the time," he added. He further added that the Lake is closed to everyone excluding media or those who are a part of the official search and rescue team.



"There is no evidence that she made it to land. It`s doubtful she would get to shore else she would have been seen," he said. Buschow further added that the sonar scans of the lake would be completed on Monday and the search operation will continue on a day-to-day basis.

The fans of the 'Glee' actor have been quite vocal since the past couple of days in urging the authorities to expand the search operation beyond the lake. Besides her fans, Rivera`s co-actor Heather Morris also offered to help in the search operation.