Son found alone on boat

Naya's 4-year-old boy was spotted alone on a boat. Another boater found the child sleeping in the boat by himself. He was rescued from the lake wearing a safety vest. It is reported that his mother went swimming and never climbed back onto the boat.

Naya used to adore her child and would constantly post pictures of him and with him at regular intervals on her social media profile. In fact, her last instagram post before she went missing was with her son, a closeup of them two pecking each other.

(Photograph:Instagram)