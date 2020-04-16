Top 5 Hollywood news today: Cannes cancels two main sections owing to COVID-19

Among the top stories that trended in Hollywood circles, Cannes made an announcement that could prove that COVID-19 scare is not leaving the world anytime soon. Cannes has decided to forego two sections that run alongside -- Directors` Fortnight and Critics Week - due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read our top 5 picks today:

Cannes Film Festival 2020: Directors' Fortnight and Critics Week canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

After weeks of deliberation, the organisers of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival have decided to cancel the two main sections that run alongside the Cannes Film Festival -- Directors` Fortnight and Critics Week - due to coronavirus pandemic. The joint decision was taken following France`s ban on events with large gatherings until mid-July.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/cannes-film-festival-2020-directors-fortnight-and-critics-week-canceled-due-to-covid-19-pandemic-292790

Leonardo DiCaprio offers a date on Martin Scorsese's film set as part of charity challenge; Ellen Degeneres pledges $1 million in support

This could be an opportunity of a lifetime for any movie buff. As part of the All-In challenge, Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro offered a walk-on role to one lucky fan who would donate to a charity working towards coronavirus relief.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/leonardo-dicaprio-offers-a-date-on-martin-scorseses-film-set-as-part-of-charity-challenge-ellen-degeneres-pledges-1-million-in-support-292898

Selena Gomez files $10 million lawsuit against game that used her face for a character

Selena Gomez is not happy with a mobile gaming company as her team filed a $10 million lawsuit against them for introducing a character that rips off her likeness.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/selena-gomez-files-10-million-lawsuit-against-game-that-used-her-face-for-a-character-292857

'How sick!': Barbra Streisand, Bill Gates and other celebrities slam Trump for halting WHO funding

US President Donald Trump's decision to stop all funding to the World Health Organization amid pandemic has not gone down well with several celebrities.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/how-sick-barbra-streisand-bill-gates-and-other-celebrities-slam-trump-for-halting-who-funding-292835

Not Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio would have been in 'American Psycho' if he had his way

Remember the hit film ‘American Psycho’ that starred Christian Bale in a leading role? Well, there was someone else who wanted that role for himself and despite his stardom did not get it!

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-not-christian-bale-leonardo-dicaprio-would-have-been-in-american-psycho-if-he-had-his-way-292894