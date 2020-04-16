Cannes Film Festival 2020: Directors' Fortnight and Critics Week canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

After weeks of deliberation, the organisers of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival have decided to cancel the two main sections that run alongside the Cannes Film Festival -- Directors` Fortnight and Critics Week - due to coronavirus pandemic.



The joint decision was taken following France`s ban on events with large gatherings until mid-July.



"The Directors` Fortnight, La Semaine de la Critique and ACID regret to announce the cancellation of their 2020 editions in Cannes," a statement released by the officials said.



"The health crisis we are all presently facing makes it impossible to anticipate the practical course of events," the release further read.



However, "each section, in consultation with the Cannes Film Festival, is looking at the best way to keep on supporting the films submitted to its 2020 edition," added the release.



While many of the major events across the world have been canceled due to the pandemic, organisers at Cannes are looking at virtual options.



A plan for a virtual version of the Cannes film market, the Marche du Film, might be going ahead in June.



The Marche du Film is now setting up a full-on virtual market from June 22-28, confirmed Variety.



Jerome Paillard, head of the Marche du Film, is to communicate details about the virtual market on Friday.



However, on April 8, The Cannes film festival director Thierry Fremaux had stated that the major event won`t take the virtual route if it can`t be hosted as a physical event.