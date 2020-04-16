Leonardo DiCaprio offers a date on Martin Scorsese's film set as part of charity challenge; Ellen Degeneres pledges $1 million in support

This could be an opportunity of a lifetime for any movie buff. As part of the All-In challenge, Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro offered a walk-on role to one lucky fan who would donate to a charity working towards coronavirus relief.



In a video posted on social media, the two actors talk about how thousands of lives have gotten affected due to the outbreak of pandemic and urge fans to donate to some of the listed charities. One lucky fan would not only get the opportunity to spend a day on the set of Martin Scorsese's new film featuring De Niro and Di Caprio but also attend the film red carpet premiere along with the stars.



DiCaprio mentioned that all the proceeds will be divided among Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, The World Central Kitchen and America's Food Fund.



At the end of the video, the celebrity duo challenged DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey and Jamie Foxx to make similar offers to fans.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work with Martin Scorsese, De Niro & myself? Here’s your chance. Visit https://t.co/E5K5SBHeM4 to take part and donate what you can.

Matthew McConaughey, @TheEllenShow, @IamJamieFoxx, will you go all in with us? #AllinChallenge — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 15, 2020

Degeneres shared the video on her social media page and pledged to donate $1 million to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.



"I usually don’t talk about my personal donations. It’s something I keep private, but I’m really hoping that this inspires anyone that’s in a position to help because there’s a lot of need out there," said the chat show host and urged fans to donate as little as $25 for the cause.

Degeneres also offered one lucky fan to co-host the show with her in the coming months as part of the All-In Challenge. She closed her video by challenging Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern to do the challenge as well.

hey ya'll, I've accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to https://t.co/oCLLVTWD8J and donate for a chance to win a chance to join me at a @UTAustin Football Game. Let's come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. I challenge @jimmykimmel + @jonahhill - are you ALL IN!? — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey offered one lucky fan a chance to join him at a University of Austin football game next season. The actor shared the link to the all-in page and asked fans to donate.