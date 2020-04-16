'How sick!': Barbra Streisand, Bill Gates and other celebrities slam Trump for halting WHO funding

US President Donald Trump's decision to stop all funding to the World Health Organization amid pandemic has not gone down well with several celebrities.



The United States is the WHO's largest donor, and the State Department had previously planned to provide the organization $893 million in the current two-year funding period. According to Trump, the money saved will go to areas that "most need it".



Several stars have slammed Trump's move pointing out that defunding at a time when there is a global pandemic, is "sick".

“Trump doesn’t like the World Health Organization for telling him to stop politicizing this virus, so he’s threatening to defund them! How sick,” wrote Barbra Streisand just before the announcement was made.

Trump doesn’t like the World Health Organization for telling him to stop politicizing this virus, so he’s threatening to defund them!

How sick. https://t.co/R9R5iZ6bur — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 12, 2020 ×

"Did the president just say he would withhold aid?" Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted.

Did the president just say he would withhold aid? — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) April 14, 2020 ×

"WHO warns Trump of impending Pandemic. Trump mocks virus as hoax. Virus washes onto our shores. WHO offers tests. Trump tells them says no. Many Americans still can’t get tested. WHO works to help find treaments & vaccine with global support. Trumps cuts funding to WHO," wrote Josh Gad.

WHO warns Trump of impending Pandemic. Trump mocks virus as hoax. Virus washes onto our shores. WHO offers tests. Trump tells them says no. Many Americans still can’t get tested. WHO works to help find treaments & vaccine with global support. Trumps cuts funding to WHO. https://t.co/Zu0szpvsUg — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 14, 2020 ×

"2000+ are dying everyday and our President ends funding to the World Health Organization during a worldwide pandemic," wrote actor Wendell Pierce.

2000+ are dying everyday and our President ends funding to the World Health Organization during a worldwide pandemic. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 14, 2020 ×

"Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever," Bill Gates wrote.

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020 ×

"So, to clarify—Donald Trump takes no responsibility for all the states in the country he was elected to represent, yet the World Health Org is to blame. So, don’t look to your president. Blame a global organization that is crucial to preventing the spread of covid-19," Chelsea Handler added.

So, to clarify—Donald Trump takes no responsibility for all the states in the country he was elected to represent, yet the World Health Org is to blame. So, don’t look to your president. Blame a global organization that is crucial to preventing the spread of covid-19. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 15, 2020 ×

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,996,681 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 127,590 deaths. US is said to be the most effected with over 6 lakh cases and at least 26,059 deaths.