Selena Gomez files $10 million lawsuit against game that used her face for a character

Selena Gomez is not happy with a mobile gaming company as her team filed a $10 million lawsuit against them for introducing a character that rips off her likeness.

Called ‘Clothes Forever- Styling Game’, it enables users to go on virtual shopping trips with celebrities’ avatars. One of the character in the game is too close to Selena Gomez’s cover shoot for a magazine -- something that rang an alarm bell for Selena’s legal team.

According to Selena Gomez, as reported in Variety, she alleges that one of the character is based on her and that she has never agreed to have her likeness used in any mobile game.

Check out for yourself:

The lawsuit reads: “Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game. Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features.”

The suit is against Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co., the China-based seller of the game, as well as MutantBox Interactive Limited, the British company that holds copyrights to the game.

The suit notes that Selena Gomez has “carefully curated all endorsements and business opportunities” in a way that advances her goals and her image as a role model for youth. Also, that the game is "bug-riddled" and is “rated a measly 3.5 stars out of 5” by reviewers in the App Store.

The game ‘Clothes Forever- Styling Game’ is available for download in Apple’s App Store. It allows users to buy “diamonds” for prices ranging from $.99 up to $99.99, and to go on virtual shopping trips with celebrities. According to the promotional material, the game helps to “interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!”