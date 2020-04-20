Top 5 Hollywood news today: Adele hints at pushing album release to 2021, Tom & Jerry director dies

Oscar-winning illustrator Gene Deitch, the man behind the world-famous cartoon series Tom & Jerry died in his apartment in Prague. He was 95.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks has opened up for the first time about his symptoms of coronavirus. The actor had tested positive for the virus earlier in March.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Gene Deitch, director of cartoon Tom and Jerry, no more



Who doesn’t love Tom and Jerry -- the classic cartoon that has entertained audiences young and old alike. In a sad news update, Oscar-winning illustrator Gene Deitch, the man behind the world-famous cat and mouse, is no more.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/gene-deitch-director-of-cartoon-tom-and-jerry-no-more-293466

One Direction reunion to go as planned minus Zayn Malik



The much-talked-about One Direction reunion looks in shape with all members agreeing to unite except Zayn Malik. According to reports, Liam Payne has hinted that Zayn Malik will not be involved in the reunion.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/one-direction-reunion-to-go-as-planned-minus-zayn-malik-293581

After wife Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks opens up about his coronavirus symptoms



Days after actress Rita Wilson spoke about her battle with coronavirus, her husband Tom Hanks has now opened up about the symptoms he had. Hanks and Wilson were one of the first celebrities to come and confirm that they had contracted the disease in early March.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/after-wife-rita-wilson-tom-hanks-opens-up-about-his-coronavirus-symptoms-293528

Adele hints at postponing album release until 2021 leaving fans worried



Adele fans can get disappointed with this new development as she recently hinted that they will have to wait a bit longer to listen to her new music. She hinted that is most likely to postpone her highly anticipated fourth studio album until 2021. She made the revelation during an online chat with fellow musicians.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/adele-hints-at-postponing-album-release-until-2021-leaving-fans-worried-293488

K-Pop band BTS hints at a special event in June for the ARMY



K-Pop group BTS just hosted a concert marathon over the weekend on Youtube for their fans. The two-day long fest termed as 'Bang Bang Con' had the group streaming their past concerts in a bid to reach out to their fans who liked to call themselves the ARMY.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/k-pop-band-bts-hints-at-a-special-event-in-june-for-the-army-293619