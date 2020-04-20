Adele hints at postponing album release until 2021 leaving fans worried

Adele fans can get disappointed with this new development as she recently hinted that they will have to wait a bit longer to listen to her new music.

She hinted that is most likely to postpone her highly anticipated fourth studio album until 2021. She made the revelation during an online chat with fellow musicians.

Adele was speaking with producers Babyface and Teddy Riley via Instagram live when she made a comment that left her fans worried. She basically said, “Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!” .

Adele had been impending release of her album until this year but since coronavirus dangers have stopped almost every industry, it looks highly improbable for some new music to come out.

One fan wrote, “Adele has been on IG replying on Lives while were here waiting for five thousand years and she said "come on it's 2020 we ain't meant to get what we want" and decided to add not one but six laughing emojis like… srsly, is that freaking funny miss adkins?”

Another fan tweeted: “Adele hinted we won’t get new music in 2020,” alongside a meme declaring: “Stop! It’s actually painful to watch!”

Another wrote: “It means A.D.E.L.E. by Adele will release on 2021,” alongside crying emojis.