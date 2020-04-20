After wife Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks opens up about his coronavirus symptoms

Days after actress Rita Wilson spoke about her battle with coronavirus, her husband Tom Hanks has now opened up about the symptoms he had.



Hanks and Wilson were one of the first celebrities to come and confirm that they had contracted the disease in early March.



The Oscar-winning actor was featured on Thursday's episode of the National Defense Radio Show where he discussed his experience fighting off the virus.



“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” said Hanks. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell."



The 63-year-old actor stated that his symptoms were mild in comparison. "I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us," the actor said.



Hanks added that in quarantine he tried to stay in shape by doing 30-minute stretch sessions, as well as other "old man things."



“I was wiped after 12 minutes,” he admitted.



The couple tested positive for the virus while they were in Australia where Hanks was shooting for Baz Luhrman's film.

The actor stated that they were one of the early cases in the country. "It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else,” said Hanks. “That’s why we were in lockdown.”

A few days earlier, Wilson had spoken about her symptoms during an interview.



Hanks and Wilson returned to their home in America in the last week of March after fully recovring from the disease.