K-Pop band BTS hints at a special event in June for the ARMY

K-Pop group BTS just hosted a concert marathon over the weekend on Youtube for their fans. The two-day long fest termed as 'Bang Bang Con' had the group streaming their past concerts in a bid to reach out to their fans who liked to call themselves the ARMY.



It seems the group has something more in store for the ARMY. At the very end of the recent YouTube marathon, which was viewed 50 million times, a message appeared on screen which read, “In June, BTS will return to ARMY’s rooms once again".



Now, the month of June has always been special for BTS and the ARMY as the K-pop had made its debut in that month back in 2010. Ever since then, the band has always celebrated the month every year in a special way.



Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, BTS had to cancel their world tour which was scheduled for April. The recent YouTube marathon was an attempt to stay in touch with their fans amid lockdown.



The marathon featured a total of eight past concerts from BTS. The boyband took to Twitter to thank fans for tuning in and wrote, “Did you all enjoy watching ‘BANG BANG CON,’ which took place over the past two days? Thank you to all of the ARMY who enjoyed the concerts at home while waving their ARMY Bombs!”