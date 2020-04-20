One Direction reunion to go as planned minus Zayn Malik

It’s finally happening!

The much-talked-about One Direction reunion looks in shape with all members agreeing to unite except Zayn Malik.

According to reports, Liam Payne has hinted that Zayn Malik will not be involved in the reunion. Thus he wants DJ Alesso to play his part. In a live chat with Alesso, Liam asked him if he would like to join the band in Zayn’s place.

Liam was heard saying, “Most of us are in London. We've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment. You can come and fill in for Zayn. Join the band!”

The reunion will mark the 10-year anniversary of the band. It was being speculated that the reunion might get delayed because of coronavirus but looks like its going ahead. The band are reportedly in talks to mark their 10-year anniversary this summer, but a source has claimed the plans may not come to fruition due to their tour commitments and the nationwide lockdown.