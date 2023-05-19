Tom Cruise' Mission Impossible 7 has 'copied' scenes from SRK's Pathaan think netizens

Maybe fans have manifested this – after all comparisons between Hollywood’s Tom Cruise and Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan have finally found fruition. Shah Rukh Khan recently starred in a high-octane flick titled Pathaan, that made box office numbers soar. Now, Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has dropped its trailer and fans think that several action sequences in the upcoming film bears striking resemblance to what they have seen in Pathaan.

While the Mission Impossible trailer features a lot of death-defying stunts that Tom Cruise films usually have, there’s one sequence in particular that has caught the attention of desi fans. In that particular scene, Tom Cruise can be seen escaping a train crash. Netizens beleive it’s exactly how Pathaan escapes a train crash in the eponymous film.

Mission Impossible 7 and Pathaan. Is Hollywood copying Bollywood?

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh and penultimate installment of the franchise. In the film, Tom Cruise’ Ethan Hunt will embark on his deadliest mission yet. In the discussed scene, Tom and the film’s antagonist Easi Morales square up against each other atop a speeding train. The train then goes off a broken bridge. It leads to Ethan Hunt falling bogeys and leaping across to get to safety somehow. Then there’s a shot where Tom’s character is hanging for his life. In comparison, the scene looks similar to Pathaan’s post-interval sequence where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fight Russian guards on a moving train and then escape the falling train in a similar fashion.

Imagine the internet trolls if #MissionImpossible7 had released before #Pathaan. Everyone would have called it copy. Since MI is releasing after, now These are just common shots for an action film.#ShahRuhKhan & Sid Anand pulled such an action sequence with a mere 300cr budget. pic.twitter.com/bQHqqzIIyi — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) May 17, 2023

Discussing how similar both scenes look, fans shared screenshots of the two scenes from the two films. One user wrote, “So now, according to Jodhpur union of #SalmanKhan, it can be safely said that #MissionImpossible7 has copied scenes from mega blockbuster #Pathaan.” Another Shah Rukh Khan’s fan wrote, “#ShahRukhKhan leads the way, the world follows it.” Another fan wrote, “Hollywood copied #Pathaan's action scene.”