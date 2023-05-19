WATCH | Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon unveils gripping trailer

A trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon is finally here. Directed by Martin Scorsese, it reunites him with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Based on journalist David Grann's non-fiction book of the same name, the film is Scorsese's first western and revolves around a series of inexplicable disappearances and deaths that plagued the Native American Osage community in the 1920s. The spiralling case forced the newly-formed FBI (then called Bureau of Investigation or BOI) to step in and investigate. A former Texas Ranger Tom White (played by Jesse Plemons in the movie) was assigned to the case. White, accompanied by his team, delved into the intricate web of deceit that surrounded the Osage murders.

They soon discovered a deeply sinister plot driven by one of the most common motivations imaginable: greed. Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow also star in Killers of the Flower Moon. You can watch the trailer above.

Apart from the fascinating and tragic true tale that it tells, the film, thanks to Scorsese's signature style, looks absolutely worth waiting for. The trailer begins with visuals of Osage men dancing and celebrating the discovery of vast oil reserves on their barren land. The discovery, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, turned them ultra-rich almost overnight. However, it also paved the way for the tragic incidents of murder and disappearances that are central to the story. One by one, Osage men and women were found murdered, their deaths shrouded in mystery. The community became gripped by terror as loved ones vanished and the culprits remained elusive.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "In the 1920s, members of the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, are murdered after oil is found on their land, and the FBI decides to investigate."

After its Cannes premiere on May 20, Killers of the Flower Moon will release in select cinemas on October 6. It will then get a wider release on October 20. At one point, it will also be available for streaming on Apple TV+.



