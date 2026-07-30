/The Alliance: Salman Khan steps in to support his brother Sohail after Seema Sajdeh's exit

Reality show The Alliance continues to test relationships, loyalty and strategy as celebrity contestants navigate unexpected twists in the game. The latest episode saw another major shake-up as Seema Sajdeh made her exit from the show, followed by surprise appearance of Salman Khan to support his brother Sohail.

Salman Khan's entrance in The Alliance

Salman Khan is reportedly set to make a special one-hour appearance on the reality show to support his brother Sohail Khan, following the emotional voluntary exit of Sohail's ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh. Seema asked fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to eliminate her instead of Daisy Shah during a task.

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The departure left Sohail visibly emotional, as he admitted they shared rare, uninterrupted time together on the show. Before entering the house, Salman posed for the paparazzi outside the set. He was seen wearing a blue denim shirt, charcoal jeans and a cowboy hat. Apart from Seema's exit, Sohail has also been facing health issues inside the house.

In the latest episode, it was revealed that he suffered a injury, making it difficult for him to take part in physically demanding tasks involving running and agility. This is reportedly not the first time he has needed medical attention during the competition.

Sohail Khan's confession to Seema Sajdeh in The Alliance show

Sohail Khan had earlier shared his thoughts on seeing his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in the house. Sohail said it felt lovely and reflected on the 25 years they had spent together. He said, "Lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility. (If there were any mistakes between us, I take responsibility for them)."

Speaking to Times Now after leaving the show, Seema said the statement meant a lot to her. "For Sohail to say that, it's very big. It's very big. It was a lot for me to take." She added that she found it very sweet that Sohail made the statement in front of the entire house.