/'Was embarrassed and ashamed': Sohail Khan recalls childhood sexual harassment on Alliance

Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan, who is participating in Prime Video’s reality show Alliance, has recently disclosed on the show that he was sexually harassed as a child. Khan’s team topped the leaderboard this week on the show. Amid celebrations post-win, Sohail made the shocking revelation and stated that he had not spoken about it for years.

How childhood trauma shaped Sohail’s parenting

While speaking to fellow contestants Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni, Sohail spoke up about the incident and said how the experience shaped how he speaks to his children, and that he has always told them never to feel shy or embarrassed about speaking up if someone bullies them.

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Speaking against ragging, Sohail said he had also faced sexual harassment when he was young. He said, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, 'Daddy, this happened to me.' He said, 'Son, you kept this inside you for so many years.' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."

The actor-filmmaker also admitted he missed his family and broke down.

He told host Kunal Kemmu that although he has judged and hosted reality shows in the past, he had never fully understood the pressure contestants face until taking part in Alliance. According to Sohail, the show taught him something he had not learnt in 55 years.

Cordial bond with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh

Sohail also has the company of his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, on the show, who entered Alliance as a wild card contestant. Their reunion went viral, with viewers noting the cordial bond they continue to share. Since entering the house, Seema has been seen guiding Sohail in the game and encouraging him to be more active.