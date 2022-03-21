Telugu actress Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri dies in tragic road accident

Popular Telugu actress Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze has passed away in a tragic car accident. She was 26. The news of Gayathri's tragic demise has sent a shock wave through the entire country



As per the reports, the actress met with the accident in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area while she was returning home with her friend, who was driving the car after attending Holi celebrations. His friend Rathod lost control of the car which rammed into a divider and the two suffered grievous injuries.

The sad news of Gayathri’s demise was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani. Sharing a picture with Gayathri, Surekha posted a heartbreaking note for her co-actor. "How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze (sic)," she wrote.

Gayathri was declared dead at the accident site. While his friend was rushed to a hospital nearby. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The car hit a pedestrian, who passed away on the spot.



She was a popular actress and was also a well-known Youtuber. She rose to fame with the Telugu web series, 'Madam Sir Madam Anthe'. She gained popularity through her YouTube channel, 'Jalsa Rayudu'.