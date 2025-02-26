Millie Bobby Brown has never watched a Stranger Things episode before us.

With a new season ready to drop, the Stranger Things actress was asked about what fans can expect in the final season, to which she replied that she will have to wait for the show to premiere.

Millie Bobby Brown on Stranger Things final season

Attending the premiere of her new film Electric State, Millie revealed that she and the rest of the cast have never been allowed to watch the show before it aired. She said, “We haven’t done that for 10 years,” and added, “I don’t think they’re going to start on the last season.”

In other words, she said, “I see it when it comes out just like everyone else does.”

Makers haven’t announced the premiere date for season 5.

Earlier this year, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer said post-production was ahead of schedule.

What we know about Electric State

As for Millie’s new film, Electric State, it is by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo. Millie Bobby Brown plays an orphaned teenager who meets a drifter (Chris Pratt) while traveling across the American West with a robot in search of her younger brother (Woody Norman). The cast also includes Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Jason Alexander, Ann Russo, Greg Cromer, Akan Tudyk, Holly Hunter, Tuc Watkins, Jason Alexander, Colman Domingo, Anthony Mackie, Hank Azaria, Jenny Slate, and Bryan Cox.

On her experience working on the film, Millie said that she had a hard time keeping a straight face working alongside Pratt. She said, “He’s just very silly, and I am too, so that’s why both of our inner child are very much thriving with each other. We’re like, ‘Woohoo! Let’s hang out.’ He’s such a girl dad, too, that we got a long really well.”

Pratt said, “It gets incredibly silly. We had the freedom to be as silly as wanted to be. We were doing something that was really fun and light while also being dramatic. I think the dramatic stuff she has well locked. The funny light stuff was kind of where we were living most of the time. It was pretty great.”

The Electric State premieres March 14.