John Lithgow, the actor who aced the role of late UK PM Winston Churchill in the popular Netflix series The Crown, has been confirmed to play the role of Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

Confirming the news, John Lithgow told Screen Rant in an interview that the role came as a “surprise” for him.

John Lithgow confirmed as Albus Dumbledore

He said, "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

Albus Dumbledore is one of the biggest wizards and the headmaster of Hogwarts.

He is also regarded as a mentor and father figure to Harry Potter. The character was originally portrayed by Richard Harris, followed by Michael Gambon. In the Fantastic Beasts films, a younger version of Dumbledore was brought to life by British actor Jude Law.

Post this announcement, we await the finalised names for the leading trio – Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Harry Potter to air in 2026

HBO’s Harry Potter series is expected to go on floors this summer and will be aired in 2026.

Previously, John Lithgow has been a part of The Crown, Shrek, Dexter, The Undoing, Footloose, Terms of Endearment and many other features and TV shows.