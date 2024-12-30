Harry Potter author JK Rowling is once again in the soup for her controversial remarks on transgender people. Rowling, who has been in controversy for her views on women's rights and the LGBTQ+ community over the years, said in a post on social media platform X that no one is "'born in the wrong body'." Her post on Sunday (Dec 29) sparked critcism with people accusing her of "hateful focus".

Rowling suggested in her latest post that transgender children do not exist.

There are no trans kids. No child is 'born in the wrong body'. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined. pic.twitter.com/yyc4MxgfOk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 28, 2024

'Use your immense power for good'

It all started when a social media user accused her of not using her "immense power" for good. The user wrote, "I wish you would use your immense power for good. Your hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary."

Rowling responded to the critic saying, "There are no trans kids. No child is 'born in the wrong body'. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that ends up wrecking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined."

The conversation sparked immense discussion and strong comments, most of them in favour of the 59-year-old author. One X user wrote in support of Rowling, "JK is a hero." While another said, "As far as I'm concerned, you ARE using your immense power for good."

In August this year, amid the wave around Algerian boxer Imane Khalife, who previously failed to meet gender eligibility criteria and was accused of being a trans woman (but it was confirmed she is a woman), Rowling described Khalife as a "male who knows he's protected by a misogynist sporting establishment."

In June 2020, she said that she knew and "loved trans people," but added that "erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives."

In support of her latest post, one user wrote, "Thank you for being a strong voice in protecting children."

(With inputs from agencies)