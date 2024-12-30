Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday (Dec 29) at the age of 100.

Biden honours Carter, takes subtle dig at Trump

President Joe Biden paid tribute to Jimmy Carter on Sunday night while subtly criticising former President Donald Trump. Speaking from St. Croix during his New Year’s vacation, Biden said, “Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needs something and just keeps walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?” He continued, “I can't, I can't.”

The comments appeared to reference Trump, who has frequently been criticised for mocking opponents, including mimicking Biden’s stutter.

Speaking during his winter break in the US Virgin Islands, Biden reminisced about his enduring connection with the Carter family, recalling how he and his friend were "lifelong friends" of the Carters.

"I've been hanging out with Jimmy Carter for over 50 years, it dawned on me," Biden reflected. "I've always been proud to say, and he used to kid me about it, that I was the first national figure to endorse him in 1976 when he ran for president."

"There was an overwhelming reason for it," Biden continued, highlighting Carter's "character." He described Carter as someone "who embodied the most fundamental human values we can never let slip away."

"In today's world, some look at Jimmy Carter and see a man of a bygone era, with honesty and character, faith and humility... But I don't think it's a bygone era," Biden remarked. "I see a man not only of our time but for all times."

(With inputs from agencies)