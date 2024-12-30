Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday (Dec 29) at the age of 100. He was surrounded by his family during his final moments. Known for his commitment to peace and humanitarian efforts, Carter's passing has drawn heartfelt reactions from world leaders and dignitaries.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the incoming US president, expressed his condolences, emphasising Carter's contributions during challenging times.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country, and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude," Trump stated. He also extended warm thoughts to Carter’s family, urging others to keep them in their prayers.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

In a statement, current US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their tribute to Carter's legacy and said: "Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.

Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well."

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2024

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi praised Carter's role in global diplomacy, particularly in brokering peace between Egypt and Israel.

“His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history. His humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood,” Al-Sisi said, calling Carter a leader devoted to service and humanity.

في هذه اللحظة الحزينة، أَتَقَدَّمُ بخالص التعازي إلى عائلة الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق جيمي كارتر، وإلى رئيس وشعب الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

— Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) December 29, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Carter’s lifelong advocacy for peace and the rights of the vulnerable.

“Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace,” Macron wrote, extending France’s condolences to Carter’s family and the American people.

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 29, 2024

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mourned Carter’s passing with a statement highlighting his faith and service.

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others — until the very end."

— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2024

(With inputs from agencies)