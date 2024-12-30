Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died on Sunday (Dec 29) at the age of 100, his non-profit foundation announced. According to the Crater Center, he died "peacefully" at his home in Plains, Georgia, "surrounded by his family".

A Nobel peace laureate, Carter served as the US President from 1977 to 1981.

His passing comes just over a month after the death of his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96. The couple shared a 77-year marriage.

Jimmy Carter a 'hero'

A member of the Democratic Party, Carter holds the distinction of being the oldest living US-ex president, a feat that a few years ago seemed unlikely — in 2015, the popular leader revealed that he had brain cancer.

Chip Carter, the former president's son, said in the statement while sharing his grief, said: "My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love."

Jimmy Carter was a fervent Christian and a US Navy Veteran, who was once a peanut farmer before he became the governor of Georgia and ran for the White House.

Highlights of Jimmy Carter's time in the Oval Office

Carter's single term in the White House is known for its commitment to human rights and social justice. He is known to have brokered a peace deal between Israel and Egypt, known as the Camp David Accords.

However, the term is not empty of controversies. The most serious snag his administration hit, as per AFP, was the taking of US hostages in Iran — held captive for 444 days — and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 captive Americans in 1980. He also faced criticism for his handling of an oil crisis.

Jimmy Carter's humanitarian works

Carter founded the Carter Center in 1982 to pursue his vision of world diplomacy.

The former US President is especially known for his post-presidential activities, which included tireless efforts to promote social and economic justice — work that earned him the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement, current US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their tribute to Carter's legacy and said: "America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian."

"For anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning -- the good life -- study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility."

Carter is survived by four children, three sons and a daughter.

(With inputs from agencies)