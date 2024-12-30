Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's newly installed leader, during an interview with Al Arabiya TV, three weeks after his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) coalition ousted Bashar al-Assad in a dramatic offensive said that elections in the country could take up to four years.

Noting the importance of Syria's ties with Iran and Russia, Sharaa also called on the United States to lift sanctions while laying out plans for a constitutional overhaul in the nation.

Syria elections

Sharaa outlined an ambitious roadmap for elections, estimating that the "election process could take four years".

"We need to rewrite the constitution" which could take "two or three years" said Sharaa.

His vision is in line with the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 — adopted in 2015 — which calls for constitutional reform and UN-monitored elections as part of Syria's transition.

Previously this month, UN envoy Geir Pedersen also expressed cautious optimism that Syria would "adopt a new constitution... and that we will have free and fair elections" after a transitional period.

Appeal for sanctions relief

Sharaa also used the interview to call on the United States to lift sanctions imposed under Assad's regime. "The sanctions on Syria were issued based on the crimes that the regime committed."

He said that he hoped the incoming Donald Trump administration would lift the sanctions.

Foreign ties with Russia and Iran

The new leader stressed that relations with Russia and Iran, both key allies of ousted Assad, are important.

"Syria cannot continue without relations with an important regional country like Iran, but they must be based on respect for the sovereignty of both countries and non-interference in the affairs of both countries," he said.

Sharaa acknowledged Russia's deep strategic role, particularly in defence and infrastructure. "Russia is an important country and is considered the second most powerful country in the world," he said, adding "All Syria's arms are of Russian origin, and many power plants are managed by Russian experts... We do not want Russia to leave Syria in the way that some wish."

Sharaa also broached the contentious issue of Syria's Kurdish-led forces, which Turkey views as an existential threat due to their links to the PKK. He proposed integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army.

"Weapons must be in the hands of the state alone," Sharaa asserted, adding, "Whoever is armed and qualified to join the defence ministry, we will welcome them."

"Under these terms and conditions, we will open a negotiations dialogue with the SDF... to perhaps find an appropriate solution," he added.



Sharaa also broached the subject of the dissolution of his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) coalition, designated as a terrorist organisation by numerous countries. He said that the dissolution would be announced "during the national dialogue conference", but did not specify a date.

