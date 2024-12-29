The new head of Syria's intelligence services announced on Saturday a plan to dissolve the institutions that were so feared under the rule of ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad.

"The security establishment will be reformed after dissolving all services and restructuring them in a way that honours our people," Anas Khattab said, two days after being appointed to his post by the country's new leadership that overthrew Assad in early December.

In a statement carried by the official Sana news agency, he stressed the suffering of Syrians "under the oppression and tyranny of the old regime, through its various security apparatuses that sowed corruption and inflicted torture on the people".

Prisons were emptied after Assad's fall as officials and agents of the deposed regime fled.

Most of these installations are now guarded by fighters of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist group that led the armed coalition that seized power in Damascus.

Numerous Syrians have rushed to former detention centres in the hope of finding traces of relatives and friends who went missing during the 13 years of a devastating civil war that left more than a half million dead.

"The security services of the old regime were many and varied, with different names and affiliations, but all had in common that they had been imposed on the oppressed people for more than five decades," Khattab continued.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), more than 100,000 people died in Syrian prisons and detention centers during the conflict.

On Thursday, a general who ran military justice under the former regime was arrested in the west of country, accused of being responsible for sentencing to death thousands of people held in the notorious Saydnaya prison.

And in Europe, several former senior Syrian intelligence officers accused of torture and other abuses have been convicted and jailed since 2022.

