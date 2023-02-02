Stranger Things' actor Finn encourages show bestie Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay

Stranger Things’ cast members are sticking together ever since one actor Noah Schnapp revealed his sexual identity last month. Noah revealed he’s gay in a TikTok video last month.

Noah’s castmate Finn Wolfhard came out to defend the actor and said he is very “proud of him”. On Noah’s statement, Finn said, “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him.”

In the Netflix show, Finn Wolfhard plays popular character Mike while Moah Schnapp plays Will. Best friends on the show and equally good off-camera, Finn and Noah have each other’s backs, or so it seems. Speaking of the equation they share, Finn said, “We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because…do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while.”

He added, “But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.”

Noah Schnapp came out as gay last month as he spoke to his millions of fans on TikTok. On top of the video clip, The Stranger Things actor wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’.”