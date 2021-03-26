‘Spencer’: Kristen Stewart's new look unveiled, Jack Farthing cast as Prince Charles

Makers released another new look of Kristen Stewert as Diana from the upcoming movie Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer'on Friday and revealed that they have found Stewert's Prince Charles in actor Jack Farthing.



In the new picture, Stewert is looking exact replica of the former princess as she smoothly gazes into the camera with one hand resting gently on her chin showing off her big blue saphire ring. Wearing a wool jacket with red and green checks matched with a white blouse and Diana's signature hairstyle. She was spotted in same outfit previously on the sets of the film



The casting news was announced along with the news that the production is moving to the UK for the final filming. Along with Jack, more cast members include BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall ('Mr. Turner'), Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins ('The Shape of Water') and Sean Harris ('Mission: Impossible – Fallout').

The movie was first announced during the 2020 virtual Cannes festival and follows the life of Diana and the fateful Christmas weekend when she decided to end her marriage with Prince Charles.

Here is the full official synopsis of the movie: December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage have long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There are eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.



Filming on the movie started in Germany and the makers are planning to release the film in the autumn of 2021.