'Speak in Hindi, not Tamil': AR Rahman to wife at Chennai event. Watch

Music composer AR Rahman requested his wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi at an awards show in Chennai. The clip has gone. A video shared by a fan on Twitter showed Saira holding an award as the anchor invited her to speak on stage. While standing next to AR Rahman, as per Hindustan Times, he expressed his dislike for watching his interviews repeatedly but said that Saira loves his voice. When Saira began to speak, Rahman playfully said, Don’t talk in Hindi, speak in Tamil." In response Saira said, "Oh my God." She then said in English, "Good evening everyone. Sorry, I can't speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That's all I can say."

Sai Pallavi and Mani Ratnam were also in attendance. You can watch the clip above.