'Speak in Hindi, not Tamil': AR Rahman to wife at Chennai event. Watch
Story highlights
Music composer AR Rahman playfully requested his wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi at an awards show in Chennai.
Music composer AR Rahman playfully requested his wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi at an awards show in Chennai.
Music composer AR Rahman requested his wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi at an awards show in Chennai. The clip has gone. A video shared by a fan on Twitter showed Saira holding an award as the anchor invited her to speak on stage. While standing next to AR Rahman, as per Hindustan Times, he expressed his dislike for watching his interviews repeatedly but said that Saira loves his voice. When Saira began to speak, Rahman playfully said, Don’t talk in Hindi, speak in Tamil." In response Saira said, "Oh my God." She then said in English, "Good evening everyone. Sorry, I can't speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That's all I can say."
கேப்புல பெர்பாமென்ஸ் பண்ணிடாப்ள பெரிய பாய்— black cat (@Cat__offi) April 25, 2023
ஹிந்தில பேசாதீங்க தமிழ்ல பேசுங்க ப்ளீஸ் 😁 pic.twitter.com/Mji93XjjID
Sai Pallavi and Mani Ratnam were also in attendance. You can watch the clip above.
Rahman, born as A. S. Dileep Kumar, is an Indian music composer, singer, and songwriter who has won numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the Indian film industry. He is known for his unique and diverse style of music that blends Indian classical music with electronic music, world music, and traditional orchestral arrangements.
The two-time Academy Award winner has worked on many notable projects, including the soundtracks for the movies Slumdog Millionaire, Dil Se, and Roja, among others.
Saira is a homemaker and a philanthropist. The couple got married in 1995 and have three children together. Rahman has often spoken about how Saira has been his pillar of strength and a source of inspiration in his life.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.