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Ranabaali OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's period drama

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Nov 09, 2026, 17:48 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2026, 17:48 IST
Ranabaali OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's period drama

Ranabaali OTT release Photograph: (Instagram)

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Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has confirmed its OTT release almost four weeks after the film's theatrical release. Read on to know more.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali is all set to make its digital debut after its four-week theatrical run. The update was confirmed by Netflix on Monday, and the period drama will arrive on OTT this week.

Ranabaali OTT release date

Taking to social media, Netflix shared the film's poster featuring its lead actors and revealed that viewers will be able to watch the film in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

"Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali osthunnadu. (Singanamala’s Ranabali is coming) Watch Ranabaali on Netflix, out 13 November in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Explore Ranabaali, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for 'Southverse' on Netflix," the caption read.

The film arrived in theatres on October 16, 2026.

About Ranabaali

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a historical action drama inspired by the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878. The narrative unfolds in 19th-century India and explores the impact of British colonial rule, including a genocide that reportedly claimed the lives of lakhs of Indians.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a rebel who challenges British authority. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, while Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo appears as British officer Sir Theodore Hector.

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The film also features Eeswari Rao, Lal, Vinod Sagar, Madhu Nandan and Kishore Kumar Polimera in supporting roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, the project features music by Ajay-Atul. It also marks Vijay's second association with director Rahul Sankrityan after their 2018 film Taxiwaala.

While there was a lot of anticipation surrounding its release, Ranabaali had a challenging theatrical run.

According to Sacnilk, the film accumulated approximately Rs 58.95 crore in domestic net collections.

Its worldwide gross stood at Rs 80.79 crore, including Rs 12.35 crore from overseas markets.

Ranabaali will begin streaming on November 13 on Netflix.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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