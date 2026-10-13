/Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film gets U/A certificate with zero cuts

This Friday is going to be packed! Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, Ranabaali, is among the many releases set to hit theatres this week. Ahead of its release, the drama has reportedly received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Set to release on October 16, the film will arrive just ahead of Dussehra and Durga Puja, which will continue into next week, giving it a big festive window at the box office.

Rashmika-Vijay's Ranabaali clears censor board with no cuts

The historical saga has reportedly received a green signal from the censor board with zero cuts. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Deverakonda steps into the role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma.

According to a report by Aakashavaani, the movie cleared the censor board examination without any cuts. Further details about the certification are awaited.

The movie has reportedly received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

What is Ranabaali about?

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali marks Vijay and Rashmika's first project after their marriage in Feb.

Said to be inspired by real historical events during the Great Famine of 1876-1878 in the Rayalaseema region during British colonial rule, the film depicts the struggles of the people of Rayalaseema under British rule.

Deverakonda plays the titular character, Singanamala Ranabaali, a man from Rayalaseema who rises up as a rebel against British oppression and exploitation. Mandanna plays his wife, who has played a pivotal role as his companian. Meanwhile, Arnold Vosloo, best known for playing Imhotep in The Mummy, makes his Indian cinema debut as the ruthless British officer Sir Theodore Hector.