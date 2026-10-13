/From virgin question to fatherhood wish - Salman Khan gets candid in Koffee With Karan season 19

Salman Khan is returning to Koffee With Karan one last time. The 60-year-old actor, who has long expressed his wish to become a father, will be the first guest on the ninth and final season of Karan Johar's chat show.

In the new promo for the season opener, which premieres on October 14 on JioHotstar, Khan and Johar get candid with confessions and playful banter. The first episode will drop at 7 PM IST.

Ahead of the premiere of the first episode of season 9, it has been learnt that Khan has once again spoken about his wish to become a father, something he has long talked about. Khan, who at 60 is still one of the most eligible bachelors in town, reportedly spoke about having kids during his chat with Johar.

According to Variety, Johar asked the Dabangg actor whether he loves spending time with his nieces and nephews, or whether he misses having children of his own.

Responding to this, Khan responded in, ''the affirmative, acknowledging that it is something he does want.'' What he has said exactly will only be revealed once the episode is out.

They went on to discuss how a loved one can play a crucial role in the absence of a parent. As their conversation broadened into the role family plays in one's life and the different ways people find support and connection.

Salman's appearance on the show is sure to grab a lot of attention, and during the promo, Johar asks him if he is still a virgin, revisiting one of the most famous moments in Koffee With Karan history. To Johar's question, Salman replied, “Control brother, control.”

During Salman's debut appearance in season 4 in 2013, Johar famously asked if he was a virgin, to which the actor replied, "Yes, I'm a virgin," adding that he was saving himself for marriage.



First premiered in 2004 on Star World, Koffee With Karan has a legacy spanning 22 years. During its two-decade-long run, the show featured a star-studded lineup including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh.