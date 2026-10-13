/Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna meet CM Vijay ahead of the release of their film Ranabaali

Days ahead of the release of their film Ranabaali, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and shared images of their meet-up on social media. The couple shared heartfelt notes dedicated to him.

Ranabaali is Vijay and Rashmika’s first film together after their 2025 Udaipur wedding.

Rashmika's post read, “After such a long time, I went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling over him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with him to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is, his journey is nothing short of incredible!”

On the other hand, Vijay wrote, "Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day, he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work, and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite."



"Until next time, my love and respect, Vijay Deverakonda," the actor added.

About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set to release in cinemas on 16 October. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set against the backdrop of the Madras famine of 1876-78 and follows a man's fight to protect his village from British rule.