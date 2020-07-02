Sia is now a grandmother of two, reveals they call her 'Nana'

Singer Sia recently revealed that she has become a grandmother.

Appearing on Zane Lowe’s music show, Sia revealed her excitement on the news and said that her youngest son became a father recently.

On hearing the news, Sia revealed that she was “immediately horrified” with excitement and said that they call her “Nana”. Sia wants them to call her “Lovey” taking cue from Kris Jenner who is called the same by her grandkids.

In an earlier interview, Sia had revealed that her sons are adopted and explained that her sons actually could have remained in foster care until they were 21. However, she wanted to get them out of the system so they could have a more stable life.

Sia felt a bit led down after investigating the foster system as she discovered that the whole system was failing, as per her sons' experience. The two experienced "conditioning and complex trauma" in foster care.

Sia had adopted the teenage boys when she learned that they were leaving foster care due to their age.