'Sex and The City' revival show 'And Just Like That' renewed for season 2

'And Just Like That'... the reboot of 'Sex and The City' has been renewed for season 2. Amid controversy and mixed reviews, HBO Max announced on Tuesday that the show would be back on the streaming platform for a second season.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to return as their respective characters — Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt — as they navigate love, friendship and their careers in New York City.



The show was a revival of the popular 1990-early 2000 show 'Sex and The City' and featured three out of four leads from the original cast. Kim Catrall was not part of the revival show owing to her fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "The fact is, we're all thrilled.'And Just like That'… our Sex life is back."

Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max, added that they've been "delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much."

"We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen," she concluded. "We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"

The renewal comes after the show received a mostly positive response in the first season although it did receive mixed reviews from critics.



The 10-episode revival followed Carrie as a widow rediscovering herself with the help of her friends after the shocking death of her husband Mr Big in the first episode of the season. The character of Mr Big was played by actor Chris Noth who was accussed of sexual assault by multiple women soon after the show premiered. Following the controversy, his part was omitted from the final episode of the show.

