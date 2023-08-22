Scam 2003: The Telgi Story trailer out now! Hansal Mehta's series to release on THIS date
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story stars Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav and Shaad Randhawa in pivotal roles. It will premiere on 1st September on Sony LIV.
The much-awaited trailer of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is finally out. The series is based on India's biggest stamp paper scam masterminded by Abdul Karim Telgi, which shocked the nation with its unimaginable scale.
Telgi, who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, was behind one of India's most ingenious scams that spanned 18 states.
The scam cost the Indian government a whopping Rs 30,000 crore, according to reports.
The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT and helmed by Tushar Hiranandani. Meanwhile, the National award-winning director Hansal Mehta is the creative director of the project.
Check out the trailer here!
The series was first officially announced in March last year. Filming commenced the next month.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story stars Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav and Shaad Randhawa in pivotal roles.
It will premiere on 1st September on Sony LIV.
