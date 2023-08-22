NCT member Jaehyun's hotel room videos leak online; agency threatens to take legal action

In a shocking breach of privacy, unauthorised videos of NCT member Jaehyun's hotel room have surfaced online, igniting outrage and prompting swift action from his agency, SM Entertainment. The incident involved an unnamed individual who trespassed into Jaehyun's hotel room during his absence.

The trespasser recorded a video inside the hotel room and subsequently shared it on social media platforms. The agency has announced its intention to pursue legal action against the person responsible for this invasive act, commonly referred to as a sasaeng, a term used in South Korea to describe those who invade the privacy of public figures.

On Tuesday, SM Entertainment released a statement condemning the leaked video as a "severe violation" of Jaehyun's privacy. The agency vowed to gather evidence against the initial uploader and all those involved in circulating the video. They also stated their plans to collaborate with both domestic and international websites, as well as legal firms, to ensure a thorough investigation by law enforcement agencies.

It read, “The leaked video is an illegal act that severely violates the artist’s privacy. We are collecting evidence against the initial uploader and all those who distribute the video. We will request the cooperation of domestic and international sites as well as legal firms to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted by law enforcement agencies.”

The incident came to light on Monday when multiple videos emerged online, providing an unauthorised tour of NCT 127 member Jaehyun's hotel room. The footage was recorded during the group's US tour in October 2022 and showed a variety of private belongings, including luggage in the hotel corridor, stage outfits on the bed, food items, and other personal items. Additionally, the video revealed a set of pajamas that Jaehyun had worn in a live session on NCT's channel.

The individual responsible for recording the video managed to gain access to Jaehyun's hotel room by reportedly stealing his key card. The videos were initially recorded last year but only recently gained widespread attention on the internet, sparking conversations about privacy invasion and celebrity rights.

The leak has sparked a strong backlash from fans and netizens alike. Many have expressed their dismay at the violation of Jaehyun's personal space, demanding swift justice.

