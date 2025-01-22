The Bangladeshi intruder, who broke into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's home on January 16 to attempt robbery, has recounted chilling details to the Mumbai police of the fateful night. The attacker, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir revealed that he stabbed Saif to free himself from his tight grip.

According to Mumbai Police, Khan had locked the attacker in the bathroom, from where he escaped through the air-conditioning duct.

Details of the January 16 stabbing incident

The police official told PTI that both the security guards in the building, where the actor lives, were sleeping when the attacker entered by scaling the boundary wall.



"As the accused found both the security guards in deep slumber, he entered the building from the main entrance, where no CCTV camera has been installed. The accused removed his shoes and kept them in his bag to avoid making any noise and also switched off his phone," an official told the agency.



“The accused entered the actor’s flat in the Satguru Sharan building from the bathroom window with the intention of theft. After he entered the house, the actor’s staff spotted him and started arguing with him. Soon, Saif Ali Khan came there, and sensing a threat, he held the accused tightly from the front,” the Mumbai Police said.



“As the accused did not get time to move, he started stabbing the actor in the back to free himself from the latter’s grip. As Khan was injured in the attack, the accused managed to break free from his grip,” cops said.

The police revealed that Saif locked the attacker inside the bathroom and closed the main door of the apartment. The attacker managed to escape through the same route he had entered the flat and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours to escape arrest.



"After committing the crime (on January 16), Fakir hid in the garden inside the 'Satguru Sharan' building where Saif Ali Khan lives with his family for around two hours as he was afraid of getting caught," the official said, citing the preliminary investigation, according to PTI.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused.



The metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra has remanded the accused in five-day police custody.



Khan, who underwent two surgeries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, was discharged on Tuesday. Before leaving for his home, the actor met the auto driver who had rushed him to the hospital on that fateful night.

