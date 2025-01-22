Five days after he played a good samaritan and took Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital, Mumbai-based auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana met the actor on Tuesday and even got clicked a few photos together. Bhajan had taken Saif to Lilavati Hospital last week after the actor was attacked by an intruder in the wee hours of the morning.



On Tuesday, before getting discharged from the hospital, the actor took time out to meet the auto driver and express his gratitude for helping him.

Saif Ali Khan meets Bhajan Singh

Pictures doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) show Saif and Bhajan posing for pictures together. One picture shows Saif with his arm around Bhajan, all smiles as they sit on a hospital bed. Another shows them standing together and posing for a picture.

The auto driver also met Saif’s family, including his mother, Sharmila Tagore, and everyone thanked him for rushing the actor to the hospital.

The pictures seem to have been taken at Lilavati Hospital, where Saif was admitted early on January 16.





Actor Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana who took him to hospital after attack#SaifAliKhan #jhopexLouisVuitton #riyadh #bolukartalkaya #LouisVuitton #MasterChefGR #NajwaInfinity pic.twitter.com/FSjx4BWSxu — Yogendra Sharma (@sharmayogendr89) January 22, 2025



#WATCH | Mumbai: After meeting Actor Saif Ali Khan and his family, Bhajan Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver who took the actor to Lilavati Hospital, says "He thanked me. His mother and the entire family told me that I did good work. I met his mother and took his blessings. I am… pic.twitter.com/hrv8pUdNfY — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

What happened on January 16

Saif was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad during an attempted robbery. According to reports, the attacker is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. The attacker told the police he stabbed the actor in the back to free himself from his tight grip. This took place after a staff member noticed him and began arguing at around 2:30 am.

The attacker managed to flee via the same bathroom window he had used to enter the actor's home. It took three days for the police to track him down. Saif was stabbed six times and was rushed to the hospital by Bhajan at around 3 am.

Earlier, the driver had recounted the incident to news agency ANI and said, “I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back.”





Saif returns home

The actor was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. Looking sharp in a white shirt and blue denim pants, Saif briefly waved and smiled at the paparazzi outside his home before entering his building. The police have recorded Saif's statement as well.

