Sacha Baron Cohen resurrects Ali G for an upcoming stand-up tour

Sacha Baron Cohen, British actor and comedian who has created some of the most iconic and controversial characters in comedy like Borat, is making waves once again as he announces the revival of his infamous alter ego, Ali G, reported Variety. The character that propelled him to stardom in the late 1990s is set to make a comeback in a stand-up tour. Baron Cohen is known for creating funny personas that have left audiences in stitches while also challenging social norms and institutions. And now, as the 25th anniversary of Ali G approaches, fans around the world can rejoice at the prospect of witnessing the hilarious antics of the Staines-based rapper once more.

Variety reported that Baron Cohen has been quietly labouring on a stand-up tour that promises to bring Ali G back to life. This revelation follows a secretive gig held at The Comedy Store in Sydney, Australia, in 2021, where the comedian gave a taste of Ali G's zany humour to an elated audience. Baron Cohen shared his sentiments, stating, "I just wanted to get on stage and muck around and see what Ali G would be like with a crowd. It was really good fun."

However, a source told Variety that a new Ali G movie is not in development. An anonymous insider affirmed that Baron Cohen remains a staunch supporter of the ongoing strike, in alignment with his fellow writers and actors as a member of SAG (Screen Actors Guild) and WGA (Writers Guild of America).

The history of Ali G

The roots of Ali G's cultural impact trace back to 1998 when Baron Cohen first donned the persona on The 11 O'Clock Show, a sketch series broadcast on Britain's Channel 4. Ali G's outlandish interviews with public figures, including politicians and judges, quickly earned him the moniker of the "voice of youth," propelling Baron Cohen into the comedic stratosphere.

In the early 2000s, Baron Cohen capitalised on Ali G's popularity by launching the Da Ali G Show. This series not only resurrected the iconic character but also introduced audiences to two new personas: Borat, a bumbling Kazakh reporter navigating the unfamiliar West, and Bruno, an eccentric Austrian fashionista. The show's success prompted HBO to pick up the latter two seasons, cementing Baron Cohen's status as a comedic force to be reckoned with.

Each of these characters embarked on their cinematic journeys: Ali G Indahouse, Bruno, and Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (which also got a sequel).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE