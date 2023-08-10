100 days of WGA strike: Writers and actors stand resolute, but studios remain unyielding

On Wednesday morning, writers and performers within Hollywood’s creative industry stood united, marking the solemn 100-day milestone of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike against studios and streaming giants. This unprecedented show of solidarity was matched by members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), who are concurrently participating in their own work stoppage. Their strike began on July 14, while WGA has been striking since May 2. The issues are quite similar, and range from inadequate compensation, particularly in the age of streaming, use of artificial intelligence tools by studios to write scripts (in writers' case) and create likenesses of jobbing actors in order to use them, instead of the actual person, in movies and TV shows (in actors' case), and so on.

This historic double union strike has become a testament to the determination of writers and performers to secure fair compensation and address the core issues that have long plagued the entertainment industry. Notably, this is the first time both actors and writers are striking alongside each other since 1980.

At the forefront of the strike, caffeinated and resolute writers and performers converged on picket lines, notably outside Disney and Warner Bros studio premises. Joined by a jazz band at WB, the picketers tapped into a shared energy, bolstered by their 100-day commitment to the cause. The strike's impact reverberated throughout the industry, bringing seasoned showrunners, such as Damon Lindelof, to the frontlines in support of their fellow writers. Lindelof's said, "Ninety-nine days of steps under my belt and I don't know if there's any end in sight, but I'm feeling good, strong, convinced, and unified," encapsulated the indomitable spirit that has permeated the strike."

However, the picket lines were more than just symbolic gatherings. They have served as a platform for writers and performers to demand change. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has been offered the chance to remedy the industry's glaring issues, yet they have been criticised for their lack of engagement on vital subjects such as writers' room size and success-based residuals. Chris Kuna, a writer for Star Trek: Lower Decks, asserted, "They are waiting for us to show a break or some infighting, but if anything, it feels like there's more and more resolve." Meanwhile Damon Lindelof added, “Justin and I wrote a Star Wars movie together and picketing Disney is a lot more fun than writing a Star Wars movie", referring to Justin Britt-Gibson. Both were fired from the said Star Wars movie by Disney.

The unity exhibited in this double strike has transcended mere industry boundaries, extending to broader societal issues. Ethan Peck, star of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, articulated the collective frustration felt by writers and performers. He voiced his anger over the major exploitation present in the industry and beyond. The solidarity within the entertainment industry has allowed these creative professionals to come together as a united force in the face of income disparity and exploitation.

In the past, such lengthy strikes have been a rarity in the entertainment world, with the WGA's previous work stoppage in 2007-08 lasting for 100 days. This time around, the focus extends beyond traditional matters to the intricacies of the digital age, such as success-based residuals from streaming platforms. The historic nature of this double strike is underscored by the determination to tackle these contemporary challenges head-on.

Impact of the strikes on Hollywood and beyond

The strikes have already caused significant disruption, halting film and television production, leading to release delays and economic uncertainty. Hollywood is of course completely shut down. There are exceptions like indie projects that are not backed by big studios that make up the AMPTP, the antagonist of this story. The involvement of high-profile writers, performers, and showrunners has raised public awareness, sparking discussions beyond the entertainment sector about income inequality, labour rights, and power dynamics. The use of artificial intelligence tools in content creation, as exposed by the strikes, has ignited debates about ethics, creativity, and human involvement in storytelling.

If strikes continue, there will be more adverse consequences for the already-suffering American entertainment industry. Some pessimists even assert that this might as well be the end of Hollywood as we know it.

