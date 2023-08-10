After criticism, Disney's Bob Iger shifts stance on striking writers, actors: I am personally committed...

After causing a stir with his, er, candid comments at a billionaire’s retreat in July, Disney chief Bob Iger adopted a more diplomatic stance during the company's quarterly earnings call, signalling a potential shift in his approach to the ongoing strikes within the entertainment industry. Iger made comments that downplayed the demands of striking writers and actors, labelling their requests as "not realistic." However, during Disney's recent earnings call, Iger adopted a conciliatory tone, emphasising the paramount importance of the creative community to the company. He extended his respect and appreciation to actors, writers, animators, directors, and producers, acknowledging their vital role in driving Disney's creative engine and the industry as a whole. Iger expressed his fervent hope for swift solutions to the issues that have caused friction and his personal commitment to working towards a resolution.

What exactly did Bob Iger say in Disney's earnings call?

“Nothing is more important to this company than its relationships with the creative community. That includes actors, writers, animators, directors and producers. I have deep respect and appreciation for all those who are vital to the extraordinary creative engine that drives this company and our industry. And it is my fervent hope that we quickly find solutions to the issues that have kept us apart these past few months. And I am personally committed to working to achieve this result.”

Here's how Bob Iger offended striking writers and actors

Iger had said on the day SAG-AFTRA went on strike as per Variety, “It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption. I understand any labour organisation’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

“It will have a very, very damaging effect on the whole business, and unfortunately, there’s huge collateral damage in the industry to people who are supportive services, and I could go on and on. It will affect the economy of different regions, even, because of the sheer size of the business. It’s a shame, it is really a shame," he continued.

