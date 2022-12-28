RM becomes first BTS star to have a solo album reach Top 10

BTS member RM has become the first from his boy band to earn his first solo in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. His ‘Indigo’ has risen in popularity dramatically and landed itself at Number 3. This comes after the song saw its CD release after it debuted as a digital-only album.

At its entry, the song was at Number 15 and then dropped in its second week. The CD release has helped the song to reach the number 3 position.

‘Indigo’ included collaborations with several Korean artists and American heavyweights like Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak.

As a group, BTS has achieved seven top 10s, with six fulfilling the coveted top slot.