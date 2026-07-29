/Rishab Shetty to be honoured at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is set to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award at the 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The honour recognises his contribution to Indian cinema and for taking deeply rooted Indian stories to audiences around the world.

Rishab Shetty to receive honour at IFFM

Over the past few years, Rishab has established himself as one of the country's most distinctive cinematic voices through the Kantara franchise, creating stories connected to the traditions, folklore and spiritual heritage of coastal Karnataka while resonating with audiences across the world.

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By weaving mythology, faith, ecology and human emotion into visually compelling cinema, his work will demonstrate that stories grounded in local culture can achieve universal appeal.



Rishab will attend IFFM 2026 as one of the festival's marquee guests.

Rishab Shetty speaks about the recognition

Speaking on the recognition, Rishab Shetty said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Storytelling has always been my way of celebrating our culture, our traditions and the communities that inspire us. It is incredibly meaningful to see stories rooted in our heritage resonate with audiences across the world. I look forward to being in Melbourne and celebrating the incredible diversity and strength of Indian cinema with fellow filmmakers and audiences."

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange added, "Rishab Shetty represents a new generation of Indian filmmakers whose work is both deeply rooted and globally relevant. Through his singular storytelling voice, he has demonstrated how local stories can transcend borders and connect with audiences everywhere. We are delighted to honour him with the Leadership in Cinema Award and look forward to welcoming him to IFFM 2026."