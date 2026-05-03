/Rishab Shetty shares 'memorable' meeting with Amit Shah; discusses cinema and culture | See pics

Rishab Shetty, renowned for his Kantara franchise, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had an "in-depth" conversation around cinema, culture, and the role of storytelling in preserving heritage. The actor took to his social media to share about their memorable meeting, which took place on Saturday.

Rishab Shetty shares his experience

After the interaction, Shetty shared a heartfelt post and called the meeting a personal milestone. "Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji. It became one of my most memorable moments as he shared his words of appreciation for Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1," the actor-director wrote. "I also had a wonderful time discussing my upcoming projects with him. I must say, I was truly happy when he began sharing his in-depth knowledge and understanding of our history, culture, art and film making."

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Amit Shah praises Shetty

Shah also praised the National Award-winning actor and director, saying, "It was truly engaging to speak with you about films and culture. The way you present Indian civilization and culture through your films, with such understanding and sensitivity, is genuinely admirable and leaves a lasting impact. I am confident that you will continue to inspire people through your work in the future."

Rishab Shetty's work front

Shetty's Kantara films have received widespread acclaim and commercial success. The franchise was praised for its storytelling as well as the depiction of regional traditions, particularly those of coastal Karnataka. Last seen in Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the original film, was backed by Hombale Films.