/Rishab Shetty unfollows Kantara: Chapter 1 co-stars Rukmini Vasanth, Raj B Shetty? Fans speculate rift

Rishab Shetty has sparked buzz again on social media, but this time it's not for a film. The actor-director has reportedly unfollowed a couple of people who were associated with his recent film Kantara: Chapter 1, leaving fans curious.

Is there a rift?

According to Bangalore Times, Shetty is no longer following his co-actors Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty on Instagram. While there have been no official comments from the actors yet regarding the same, fans are speculating a possible rift after both names were missing from Shetty's following list.

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The buzz intensified after netizens also noticed that the production house, Hombale Films, which was behind the Kantara franchise, was also not present in the list.



As soon as the news began circulating on the internet, fans were waiting for the actors to clarify whether the move was because of a conflict.

Confusion among fans

Additionally, internet users also pointed out that Shetty still follows Vijay Kiragandur, the head of Hombale Films, leaving fans confused if there is actually a serious fallout.

No comments from actors

Neither Rukmini Vasanth nor Raj B Shetty has commented on the rumours. In the past, Vasanth expressed admiration for Shetty’s vision and leadership during the production of Kantara: Chapter 1, emphasizing their positive collaboration.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Directed by and featuring Rishab Shetty, the film is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. It explores the origins of its folklore-driven narrative and has reportedly grossed over ₹800 crore globally.

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