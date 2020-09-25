RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Celebrities pay tribute to the legendary singer

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday( September 25), He was 74. In 50 years of his career, Balasubrahmanyam sang over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages.



By remembering his work and legacy, many Indian celebrities took their social media to pay their heart-warming respects to the legendary singer.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took her twitter handle to express her grief, "Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain."

Akshay Kumar tweeted, ''Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family''

Kamal Hassan tweeted a video and wrote, ''Annaiyya (Big Brother) SPB lived for a long time as the shadow version of their voice. He will live on in fame for seven generations''.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Great human being and an incredible singer...lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film...SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family...."

South actor Chiranjeevi Konidela tweeted, ''Darkest day for the world of Music. With the passing of the unparalleled musical genius of Sri SP Balu garu, an era has come to end. Personally, I owe my success greatly to Balu garu's voice through the numerous memorable songs he had sung for me.''

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Hum bane tum bane ek duje ke lia #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...Sathiya tune ye kya kia? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over ."

The singer was tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalised. SPB is survived by wife Savitri and his two children - daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.